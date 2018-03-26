McCabe Denies He Lacked Candor But Admits Answers to Investigators Weren’t ‘Fully Accurate’

In an op-ed for The Washington Post, McCabe recounted the moment he was released from the FBI after 21 years of service.

“I have been accused of ‘lack of candor.’ That is not true,” he wrote. “I did not knowingly mislead or lie to investigators.”

McCabe said when he was asked about contacts with a reporter “amid the chaos” surrounding him at the time, he answered, “as completely and accurately as I could.”

However, he admitted that some of his answers were not “fully accurate or may have been misunderstood.” Although, he wrote that he took initiative to correct his answers when he realized they may not have been entirely true.

“At worst, I was not clear in my responses, and because of what was going on around me may well have been confused and distracted — and for that I take full responsibility,” McCabe wrote. “But that is not a lack of candor.”

Even with his admission, the former FBI director contended nothing he said or did warranted the “very public and extended humiliation” he and his family have endured. – READ MORE

