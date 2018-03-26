Rick Santorum calls for teens to take CPR classes instead of protesting school shootings

Santorum, a CNN commentator, criticized teens at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where a shooter killed 17 people on Feb. 14. Some of the students spoke at the March for Our Lives in Washington on Saturday, part of a worldwide collection of marches calling for stricter gun control.

“Is this really all about politics or is it all about keeping our schools safe?” asked Santorum, a former Pennsylvania senator. “If it is about keeping our schools safe, then we need to have much broader discussion than the discussion that is going on right now.”

Santorm added, “how about kids, instead of looking for someone else to solve their problem, do something about maybe taking CPR classes or try to deal with situations where there is a violent shooter and they can actually respond to that.” – READ MORE

