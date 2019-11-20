Mayor Pete’s support from South Carolina blacks: 0%

A new poll from South Carolina shows openly gay South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg isn’t doing so well with black voters.

In fact, 0 percent plan to vote for him in the 2020 Democratic primary, a statistic that’s remained unchanged since the 37-year-old launched his presidential campaign in April, despite a lot of campaigning in The Palmetto State.

Overall, the Quinnipiac University Poll found 33 percent of Democratic primary voters in South Carolina support former vice president Joe Biden, while 13 percent support Senator Elizabeth Warren and 11 percent support Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders.

Others with results that eclipsed the 4 percent included Buttigieg at 6 percent, billionaire Tom Steyer at 5 percent, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 4 percent.

But it was the responses by race that exposed serious problems for some candidates, primarily Buttigieg.