Illegal Alien Allegedly Killed Vietnam Veteran Day Before Veterans Day

An illegal alien living in Pennsylvania is accused of killing a Vietnam War Veteran the day before Veterans Day, according to law enforcement officials.

Nemias Perez Severiano, a 31-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, is accused of killing Samuel Jackson, a disabled 69-year-old who served as a Marine in the Vietnam War, the day before Veterans Day this year in Norristown, Pennsylvania, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

On November 10, police said Severiano was driving drunk when he hit and killed Jackson before fleeing the scene of the accident. According to court records obtained by CBS Philly, the illegal alien had been drinking for five hours at a nearby bar before the fatal crash.

“While at the bar indicated he consumed seven to eight Modelo beers,” the arrest records stated. “ informed the detectives that when he left the bar, he was ‘a little drunk.’” – READ MORE