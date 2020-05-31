Maxine Waters: Trump Partly To Blame For George Floyd’s Death; All Four Cops Equally Guilty

In an interview with TMZ Live that aired Thursday, Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) — who has been calling for the removal of President Trump since his first days in office — suggested that the president was partly to blame for the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died after an officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes after subduing him, an action caught on video that soon went viral.

Floyd died Monday after being arrested on suspicion of forgery. The disturbing video of his forceful arrest, which shows Floyd’s body going still after he repeatedly told officers that he “can’t breathe,” inspired massive backlash nationwide. Riots have since broken out in Minneapolis, resulting in looting, damage to private property, and conflicts between police and rioters.

In her interview with TMZ, Rep. Waters partly blamed Trump for the tragic death at the center of all the chaos.

“My first thought was: ‘Not again, not one more killing,’” said the California congresswoman. “And I’m reflecting on all of the killings of young black men, in particular, but of course black women, too — at the hands of the police and at the hands of these white supremacists.”

“And I’m thinking about the way that the president conducts himself,” she declared. “In a way he’s dog-whistling, and I think that they’re feeling that they can get away with this kind of treatment.” – READ MORE