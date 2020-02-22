Maxine Waters: Crips and Bloods ‘in the Hood’ Have ‘More Integrity’ Than Trump (VIDEO)

Share:

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) said on Thursday’s episode of Showtime’s “Desus & Mero” that Los Angeles gang members had more integrity than President Donald Trump.

Waters said, “This guy is a street player. He’s a guy that has conned folks. He has flirted with gangsters. I have worked in some of the toughest communities. I’ve worked with gangs, I’ve worked with Crips, I’ve worked with Bloods. And there’s more integrity in many of these young people in the hood than this man has.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2019 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.