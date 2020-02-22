Donna Brazile shredded online after claiming Trump will ‘cheat’ in 2020

When it comes to “cheating” one person who should keep her yap shut is former DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile.

If you’ll recall, Brazile is the woman who helped Hillary Clinton cheat in the 2016 DNC primary against Bernie Sanders. She got the questions ahead of time from CNN, enabling Hillary to get a leg up on Bernie. She later stole the nomination from him using the “Super Delegate” system—which they’ll use to steal the nomination again in 2020.

Is someone going to give him the debate questions in advance? — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 19, 2020

However, Donna is not too bright. She hopped on Twitter and shared an article that claims that President Trump was going to “cheat” to win in 2020. – READ MORE

