Maxine Waters Blames Trump for ‘Escalating Killings’ After Shootings

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said Sunday that she believes President Trump is to blame for the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

“Enough is enough. America, when are you going to demand action on guns?” she wrote on Twitter. “Another senseless mass killing by a young white nationalist. Trump, you cannot escape accepting blame for these escalating killings in our country that are motivated by your race baiting!”

Presidential candidate and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) echoed Waters’ statements Sunday during an interview on CNN’s State of the Union, and said he believes the president is a white nationalist, Breitbart News reported.

“Yes. I do. And again from some of the record that I just recited to you, the things that he has said both as a candidate and then as the president of the United States, this cannot be open for debate,” O’Rourke said. – READ MORE