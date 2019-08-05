Mysterious 66th st NYC building is at center of Jeffrey Epstein’s web

Before his extended stay in New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center began in July, the disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein dwelled in some of the city’s most exclusive real estate, laying his head in a palatial Upper East Side townhouse and conducting his mysterious business out of a historic landmarked mansion on Madison Avenue.

But it hasn’t been all private islands and 7,000-acre ranches for the half-billionaire. For decades, Epstein has run some of his operations quietly out of a squat Second Avenue residential building owned by his brother, Mark Epstein, and frequently visited by the former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak.

According to property records and court filings, Jeffrey Epstein has long housed girlfriends, associates, employees, and businesses in a handful of the 150-odd units at 301 East 66th St. owned on paper by his brother's development firm, Ossa Properties.