Max Boot Cites Cromwell’s Military Coup In Call To Oust Trump

In The Washington Post, Max Boot tellingly quotes from tyrant Oliver Cromwell’s speech given in the midst of his military coup.

In Thursday’s Washington Post, columnist Max Boot provides a call to arms for those who seek to oust the sitting president of the United States. His column claims that the presidency has now been shown to be illegitimate because of this week’s allegations and that Congress should have already acted on impeachment. None of this is surprising, Trump’s has been the photo on Boot’s dartboard for some time now, but in his zesty finale, Boot may have revealed a bit too much.

He writes: The voters of the United States must now say to this Congress what Oliver Cromwell said to the Rump Parliament in 1653: ‘Ye are a factious crew, and enemies to all good government. … Ye are grown intolerably odious to the whole nation. You were deputed here by the people to get grievances redressed, are yourselves become the greatest grievance. … Go, get you out! Make haste! … In the name of God, go!’

Stirring stuff. But that speech from Cromwell comes with a bit of historical context that Boot leaves out. According to the UK Parliament website, on April 20, 1653 Cromwell led an armed force into the commons chamber. What actually happened on that day after all those fine words was that duly elected officials were ousted in a military coup and replaced by appointees who, by the way, eventually named Cromwell “Lord Protector of the Realm.” – READ MORE

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-tn) This Week Repeatedly Defended His Tweet That Implied That America Needed To Have A Military Coup To Remove President Donald Trump After His Meeting With Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In response to the summit, Rep. Cohen tweeted on Monday, “Where are our military folks? The Commander in Chief is in the hands of our enemy!”

Where are our military folks ? The Commander in Chief is in the hands of our enemy! https://t.co/3eF7OLKEdN — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) July 16, 2018

Talk about jumping to conclusions without talking to source. No coup called for . I seriously doubt anyone would use twitter to do .. one tweet if by land two if by sea…Wow https://t.co/3d0uhGa57t — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) July 16, 2018

Wanted military folks who serve USA to Comment on twitter about awful anti American show in #HelsinkiTreasonSummit #PutinsPuppet . After all twitter is for tweets not a coup. Twitter isn’t action world but show your colors world. https://t.co/jx6G7zmdJH — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) July 17, 2018

So not true &so bad journalism,.You know I didn’t call for coup but sought twitter comments from military. Tweeted it 3 Times that not coup , very soon after false interpretation. Wouldn’t a reasonable person when such a tweet from a Congressman, call for clarification but NO https://t.co/JGm0mdR5aK — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) July 17, 2018

Cohen’s tweet on Monday is not the first time he has said something incendiary. Last week, Congressman Cohen said that disgraced Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent should receive a Purple Heart during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. Armed service members receive the award when they are wounded in combat. The Democrat said that the Strzok deserved a Purple Heart for surviving attacks from Republicans that focused on his alleged anti-Trump bias. – READ MORE