FACEBOOK FLAGS NEW YORK POST ARTICLE ABOUT TRUMP VOTERS AS ‘SPAM’

Facebook appears to have flagged a New York Post article about supporters of President Donald Trump as “spam.”

Post columnist Salena Zito published an article Wednesday evening explaining why Trump supporters are unlikely to care about the criminal convictions of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

Facebook restored Zito’s Facebook post shortly after The Daily Caller News Foundation contacted a company spokeswoman, who promptly responded to say that Facebook would look into the matter.

A Facebook spokeswoman issued a vague statement attributing the incorrect mark to an unspecified “error.” – READ MORE

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized social media companies on Friday, saying that they have silenced “millions of people” in an act of censorship.

“Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people. Can’t do this even if it means we must continue to hear Fake News like CNN, whose ratings have suffered gravely. People have to figure out what is real, and what is not, without censorship!” Trump said.

The Republican president in recent weeks has expressed concern about the companies’ actions. In an interview with Reuters on Monday, Trump said it was “very dangerous” for social media companies like Twitter and Facebook to silence voices on their services. – READ MORE