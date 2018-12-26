Mattis works from Pentagon on Christmas, tells troops: ‘You hold the line’

Defense Secretary James Mattis wished U.S. troops a merry Christmas and worked Christmas Day after President Trump pushed the secretary out two months earlier than he planned to resign.

“To those in the field or at sea, ‘keeping watch by night’ this holiday season, you should recognize that you carry on the proud legacy of those who stood the watch in decades past,” Mattis wrote in a holiday letter to U.S. troops.

“In this world awash in change, you hold the line. Storm clouds loom, yet because of you, your fellow citizens live safe at home.”

“Merry Christmas and may God hold you safe,” Mattis concluded.

#SecDef Mattis’s Holiday Letter to the Troops pic.twitter.com/xiwcpMpC4q — U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) December 25, 2018

CNN’s Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr reported that Mattis was working at the Pentagon on Tuesday. – READ MORE