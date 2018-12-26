Kentucky man charged with assault after allegedly throwing Christmas ham at woman

A Kentucky man has been arrested and charged with assault after allegedly throwing a Christmas ham at a woman.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that 21-year-old David Brannon was arrested Sunday night after police responded to a domestic dispute call.

After an argument about “what day the family was having Christmas dinner,” police said, Brannon allegedly began throwing items at the female victim, “including the ham for the dinner.”

Brannon attempted to run from police but was detained. He has been charged with 4th-degree assault and second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot. He is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center. – READ MORE