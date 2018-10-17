MATTIS TALKS POLITICAL AFFILIATION AFTER TRUMP CALLED HIM ‘SORT OF A DEMOCRAT’

Defense Secretary James Mattis discussed his political affiliation during a flight to Vietnam Monday after President Donald Trump called Mattis “sort of a Democrat” during a “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday.

“I’ve never registered for any political party,” Mattis told reporters Monday.

Mattis talked about how his years in the U.S. Marine Corps shaped him Monday.

“When I was 18, I joined the Marine Corps, and in the U.S. military we are proudly apolitical,” he said according to CNN journalist Jake Tapper. “By that, I mean that in our duties, we were brought up to obey the elected commander in chief, whoever that is. … Since I was in the military longer than some of you have been alive, I have seen Republicans and Democrats come and go.” – READ MORE