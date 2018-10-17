‘Morning Joe’ Slams ‘Bumbling Idiot’ Trump Over Journalist’s Disappearance

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-hosts called President Donald Trump a “bumbling idiot” on Tuesday for the controversy surrounding missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi, claiming Trump is “kowtowing” and letting “these tyrants kill journalists in the light of day.”

“Is this what Donald Trump promised people? I thought he was going to be a strong leader. Instead, he’s kowtowing and letting people, letting these autocrats, letting these tyrants kill journalists in the light of day,” co-host Joe Scarborough (pictured above right) said.

Brzezinski said “sowing doubt” and “propping up dictators” is “vintage Trump.”

"And he's so in doubt and protecting [dictators] and saying maybe it could have been this or maybe it could have been that. He is showing extreme naïveté on the world stage. It hurts America, and it certainly makes him look like a weak leader," she said, adding that Trump is "a bumbling idiot."