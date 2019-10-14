Mattis Says the American People ‘Don’t Need Military Generals’ Giving a ‘Political Assessment’

Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis is sharing how he believes that the American people “don’t need” political advice from military generals.

“There’s a long-standing tradition why you do not want the military to be engaged in Politics,” Mattis said during an interview on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

“I have a lot of faith in the American people,” the former defense secretary said, adding, “They know how to vote.”

Mattis — who resigned from the position in December of 2018 – continued:

"They don't need military generals telling them that they think this political assessment is the one they should go with or the other one is, that sort of thing. Especially as corrosive as the political debate has grown in the country. This would be the worst time I think for military people to step out like that."