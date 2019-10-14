Steyer: If GOP Wins in 2020, ‘Literally It Could Be the End of the World’ (VIDEO)

Republican victory in 2020 could bring about the end times, according to presidential candidate Tom Steyer.

Speaking at the Ohio Democratic Party’s 2019 State Dinner, the billionaire Democrat warned that the 2020 election would determine whether humanity or the Republican Party faces armageddon. Steyer argued that Republicans will never have power again if Democrats win in 2020 because Democrats would make the rules of politics “fair” going forward.

“We are in the fight of our lives,” Steyer said. “Everything is on the table in 2020. They think so too, because they think if they lose in 2020 the rules are going to be fair and they’re never going to win again. And they’re right. If we win in 2020, they’re done forever. But it’s scary for us, too, because if they win, literally it could be the end of the world.” – READ MORE