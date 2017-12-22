Matt Lauer Already Ruined His Career And It Looks Like His Marriage Is Next

The numerous sexual assault allegations raised against Matt Lauer have already ruined his career, and now it looks like his marriage is coming crashing down too.

Lauer was fired from NBC in late November for several instances of sexual misconduct, and only more claims have came out after the shocking news first broke. Annette Roque, who has been married to the former “Today” host for 20 years, is now reportedly on the hunt for a lawyer and plans to squeeze as much money out of Lauer as she possibly can, reports Page Six.

Roque filed for divorce from Lauer back in 2006 for “mental abuse, extreme mental and emotional distress, humiliation, torment, and anxiety,” Page Six reports. The couple was able to reconcile after Lauer offered her a post-nuptial agreement guaranteeing her millions of dollars, leading Roque to back out on the divorce. – READ MORE

