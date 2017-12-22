Sessions DOJ Wins First Round for Trump over DACA at Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday won the first legal battle at the Supreme Court over DACA.

The unanimous decision threw out orders by a federal trial judge and the Ninth Circuit appeals court requiring disclosure of sensitive government documents – papers which may include communications with President Donald Trump about the decision to end the amnesty program.

Two amnesty programs for illegal aliens were operating when President Trump was inaugurated. The first was DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), concerning illegal aliens brought to the United States at a young age, which covered 800,000 people. The second was DAPA, which broadened DACA’s terms to cover at least 4.3 million illegal aliens.

In November 2015, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit held DAPA was illegal. The Obama administration appealed that decision to the Supreme Court, but after the unexpected death of Justice Antonin Scalia, the justices tied 4-4 on the case in October 2016, leaving the Fifth Circuit’s decision in place. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *