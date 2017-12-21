Matt Damon Skips Film Premiere amid Backlash over Sexual Harassment Comments

Actor Matt Damon apparently skipped the premiere for his latest sci-fi movie Downsizing on Monday, days after receiving intense backlash following his comments about sexual harassment in Hollywood.

Damon, 47, did not attend the Monday night premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, days after being widely mocked for arguing that men who didn’t engage in sexually predatory behavior were not receiving enough attention.

“We’re in this watershed moment, and it’s great, but I think one thing that’s not being talked about is there are a whole s**tload of guys – the preponderance of men I’ve worked with – who don’t do this kind of thing and whose lives aren’t going to be affected,” Damon said in an interview with Business Insider. “I don’t do that, and most of the people I know don’t do that.”

However, a representative for Paramount Pictures told The Hollywood Reporter that the Oscar-winning actor was “dealing with an ongoing family matter,” with sources claiming his father was ill. – READ MORE

