Producer Gary Goddard Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Eight Former Child Actors

Hollywood writer-producer Gary Goddard has been accused of sexual misconduct by eight former child actors he reportedly mentored in the 1970s, while he was in his 20s.

According to a Wednesday report in the Los Angeles Times, the 65-year-old Masters of the Universe director allegedly molested and sexually harassed several young boys near his hometown of Santa Barbara while he was working on local youth theater productions.

The eight former child actors — all from the same youth theater group — include Emmy-winning actor Anthony Edwards, who previously detailed his alleged abuse at the hands of Goddard in a November essay.

“This is a man who’s attracted to little boys, and attracted in the sickest way,” Edwards, now 55, told the Times. “This is not love, this is not friendship what he was doing. It is a horror because it is manipulating young hearts and minds.” – READ MORE

