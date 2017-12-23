Massive Frat Party Raided In Maryland; Air Tests Positive For Alcohol (VIDEO)

In November, the American University chapter of fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilon held a massive party, billed on social media as: “Tequila Tuesday Hoy a las 22:00.”

According to WJLA, the noise from the party became a disturbance, and neighbors called the police. When authorities arrived, some party-goers panicked. One person allegedly climbed out of a second-story window in an effort to escape

There was so much booze at the fraternity party that “the ambient air inside of the home registered a .01 on at least one police department-issued breathalyzer, court documents state.” – READ MORE

