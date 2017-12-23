Politics TV
Trump May Visit US-Mexico Border ‘Very Shortly’ to Look at Wall Prototypes (VIDEO)
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he is considering visiting the U.S.-Mexico border to look at prototypes for his planned border wall.
During a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Trump said that he is looking at the possibility of traveling “very shortly” to view the prototypes, which were completed in October. – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he is considering visiting the U.S.-Mexico border to look at prototypes for his planned border wall.
Fox News Insider