Trump May Visit US-Mexico Border ‘Very Shortly’ to Look at Wall Prototypes (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he is considering visiting the U.S.-Mexico border to look at prototypes for his planned border wall.

During a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Trump said that he is looking at the possibility of traveling “very shortly” to view the prototypes, which were completed in October. – READ MORE

