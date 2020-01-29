Massive crowds form for Trump’s New Jersey rally amid impeachment fight

Sprawling lines were forming overnight in the Jersey Shore destination of Wildwood in anticipation of President Trump’s campaign rally scheduled for late Tuesday, in a show of support by Trump’s faithful amid the bruising impeachment fight back in Washington.

The scene is striking considering Jersey’s political reputation as a blue state. But as Rep. Jeff Van Drew suggested Tuesday morning, the southern part of the state where Trump is heading may be more MAGA-friendly.

“South Jersey’s forgotten about sometimes,” said Van Drew, a former Democrat who switched parties to become Republican after the House impeachment vote that he opposed. He represents much of South Jersey and plans to accompany Trump Tuesday night — and pocket a presidential endorsement in the process.

“There are people that are excited, homemade signs, all kinds of activities, people are camping out, just thousands and thousands of people,” he said on “Fox & Friends.”

He claimed over the weekend it was his understanding that 100,000 ticket requests had been submitted, for a venue that holds 7,500. The actual number of rally attendees is unclear, though the campaign reportedly will set up large TVs outside for the overflow crowd to watch. – READ MORE