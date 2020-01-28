Panic On The Left As Democrats Realize Bernie Could Actually Win Nomination

The Democratic socialist from Vermont, who has been running for president for more than five years, is suddenly rising fast in the polls as voters in Iowa and New Hampshire prepare to cast their ballots in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. And that’s making plenty of Democrats nervous.

“Bernie Sanders could be the nominee of our party,” fellow candidate Pete Buttigieg’s campaign said in a recent email to supporters. “Bernie’s campaign is out-raising and out-spending us. If this continues, there’s a good chance he wins the Iowa caucuses.”

As he rises to the top, Sanders is enjoying the chance to needle the establishment that controls the Democratic Party. “They’re looking at recent polls in New Hampshire and in Iowa, and they’re saying, ‘Oh my God, Sanders can win!’” the senator told a packed auditorium in Ames, Iowa.

“Suddenly, we have the Democratic establishment very nervous about this campaign. We got Wall Street nervous,” Sanders told a crowd of roughly 1,100 Sunday night in Sioux City. “They’re starting to think, could this really happen?”

A slew of new polls for Iowa and New Hampshire — the first two states to cast ballots in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination — show Sanders is surging. Iowa’s caucuses are next Monday, while the N.H. primary is a week from today. – READ MORE