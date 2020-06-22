Massachusetts orders utilities cut off at gym defying lockdown — so the owner gets generators and porta potties

A defiant gym owner in Massachusetts responded to authorities shutting off his utilities by ordering generators and porta potties so that he could keep his business open.

Prime Fitness and Nutrition owner Dave Blondin said that he has already been hit with $6,000 in fines over his defiance, but a GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $10,000 for his legal fees.

“I’m extremely frustrated by it all,” Blondin said to WCVB-TV. “I’m extremely frustrated by the governor. I’m honestly embarrassed for the state of Massachusetts.”

Blondin said he originally agreed with the lockdown order but has since reopened, and his gym members responded positively.

After authorities shut off water and power to the gym, Blondin responded with even more resistance. He told a local morning radio show that the gym was staying open. – READ MORE

