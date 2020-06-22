Jimmy Kimmel announces leave from ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ after being embroiled in a blackface controversy

Late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel has announced that he is taking a break from “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for the summer.

The announcement comes on the heels of a recently resurfaced blackface controversy in which Kimmel took heavy criticism for dressing up as a former NBA player.

On Thursday, Kimmel announced his summer leave, citing the need for a “couple of months off.”

In a video announcement from his home studio, Kimmel said, “I’m taking this summer off to spend even more time with my family. There’s nothing wrong. I’m healthy, my family’s healthy, I just need a couple of months off.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --