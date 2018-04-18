Massachusetts lawmaker pushes to reinstate death penalty after cop killing

A Massachusetts lawmaker is reportedly pushing the state to bring back the death penalty in response to the recent killing of a police officer gunned down while serving a warrant.

State Rep Shaunna L. O’Connell, a Republican, said the state has a reputation of being soft on crime and that puts the public in danger.

“We need to send a message to criminals that ‘you kill law enforcement officers, you are going to get the death penalty,” she said, according to Fox25Boston.

Yarmouth K-9 Officer Sean Gannon was shot and killed last Thursday while he and other officers were serving an arrest warrant at a home in Barnstable on Cape Cod. – READ MORE

