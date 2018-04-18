Teacher expected to be fired for making students breakfast during state testing

A teacher at a Pennsylvania middle school will likely lose his job after making breakfast for his students while they took state tests last week.

LancasterOnline.com reports Hand Middle School teacher Kyle Byler brought an electric griddle and made a whole-grain pancake for each student to eat during the test.

Less than 24 hours later, he was told he’d be terminated for causing a distraction during the tests. He was suspended without pay, and a school board is expected to consider his firing at a meeting Tuesday.

“I don’t understand what I did wrong, to be honest with you. There was no infraction whatsoever,” Byler, 38, told LancasterOnline.com. “At no point was it any distraction for any of the students. They worked their butts off.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1