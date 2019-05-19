Massachusetts bill would impose death penalty for cop killers

Cop killers in Massachusetts could face the death penalty under a new bill filed by lawmakers in response to a rash of police slayings in recent years.

“Our law enforcement officers are under attack and under assault,” said state Rep. Shaunna O’Connell, who filed the bill with Rep. David DeCoste, the Boston Herald reported. “We need to show our law enforcement officers that we support them, that we stand with them and we need to show criminals that, if you take the life of a law enforcement officer, you’re going to face that same fate.”

The legislation would give judges the option of sentencing people over 18 to death for killing a police officer.

The Republican lawmakers were prompted to act after the deaths of three police officers in the line of duty: Weymouth Sgt. Michael Chesna, Yarmouth Sgt. Sean Gannon and Auburn police officer Ronald Tarentino.