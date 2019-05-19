Ranking Republican Blasts Maxine Waters’ House Committee Leadership as a ‘Travesty’ After Heated Hearing

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) is feeling the wrath of ranking House Financial Services Committee member Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) after she abruptly ended a hearing with bank regulators following a heated exchange.

On Thursday, Chairwoman Waters put a pin in the over three-hour session, even though Republicans expressed they wanted to continue asking questions. McHenry specifically made such a request, but Waters was quick to shoot him down.

“If a mistake was made and you were not notified, we will deal with that later,” she said.

At the time, McHenry shot back, “This is a travesty the way you’ve handled this.”

Later, the congressman explained that he isn't in Congress to have "frivolous" fights and added, "That hearing could have ended in a much better way with an understanding going forward that the rules will be followed."