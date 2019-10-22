Mass. Dem’s Bill Would Make It Illegal To Call Someone ‘Bitch’

A Massachusetts Democrat is pushing a bill that would make it a crime to maliciously call someone a “bitch” within the commonwealth.

Foul-mouthed individuals who are found guilty under a bill introduced by Democratic representative Daniel J. Hunt would face a $150 maximum fine for the first offense, while repeat offenders would face up to six months’ imprisonment, a $200 fine, or both. If enacted, “bitch” would be the only word in the English language to receive such special consideration in Massachusetts.

Hunt introduced “An Act regarding the use of offensive words” in May. The proposed law would specify that the use of the word “bitch” satisfied the “offensive and disorderly acts or language” requirement in existing disorderly conduct law.

“A person who uses the word ‘bitch’ directed at another person to accost, annoy, degrade or demean the other person shall be considered to be a disorderly person,” the bill says. “A violation of this subsection may be reported by the person to whom the offensive language was directed at or by any witness to such incident.” – READ MORE