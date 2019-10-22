Jill Stein Slams Clinton for Attacking Her, Gabbard: ‘You Can’t Just Slander People’ (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein fired back at Hillary Clinton for calling her and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D., Hawaii) “Russian assets.”

Stein, who ran against Clinton in 2016, appeared on CNN’s Smerconish, where she was asked to respond to Clinton’s baseless charges against Gabbard and herself.

“Are you a Russian spy?” host Michael Smerconish asked.

“No, I am not a Russian spy. I think this is a completely unhinged conspiracy theory for which there is absolutely no basis in fact, not for myself and not for Tulsi Gabbard,” Stein replied. “It is really outrageous that Hillary Clinton is trying to promote this crazy idea. You can’t just slander people. You have to present some basis in fact.” – READ MORE