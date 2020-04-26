Masks, Gloves, Temperature Check: Texas Restaurant Opens Despite Order

On Friday evening, the 8731 Katy Freeway location of Federal American Grill in Houston, Texas, opened up its doors for in-dining room customers despite an ongoing order from state and local lawmakers to remain closed except for take-out.

Owner Matt Brice told the Houston Chronicle that the restaurant has “complied 100 percent until now.”

“What I don’t like is that the government is picking and choosing which businesses win or lose. They are sinking the economy,” Brice said. “We have to stand our ground and get people back to work.”

Brice also told the Chronicle that precautions were being taken in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, as “one death is too many.”

The restaurant is operating at only 30% seating capacity, according to the owner, and staff are required to wear face masks and gloves, as well as have their temperature checked prior to working. Additionally, customers are afforded the opportunity to pay with Venmo and PayPal, reports the news outlet.

