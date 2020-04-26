Singer Richard Marx: ‘At This Point, I’d Rather Have Jeffrey Dahmer over Donald Trump’

Give Grammy-winning singer Richard Marx the choice between Jeffrey Dahmer and Donald Trump, the 80s hitmaker says he’d rather have the dead serial killer as president.

“I feel this guy is a despicable piece of trash,” Marx said of President Trump (not Dahmer) in an interview with Variety. “The country will recover, even if he’s in for another four years. We will recover, but we will never be the same. He will leave a s— stain on this country for the next generation. He has no redeeming qualities.”

As for those Americans who support President Trump, “they are brainwashed,” Marx says, “especially when you point out that black unemployment is only 1% lower than it was when Obama’s term in office ended.”

“At this point, I’d rather have Jeffrey Dahmer over Donald Trump,” The singer said.

Anti-Trump screeds are constant on Marx’s Twitter feed. But he told the outlet that it was only after George W. Bush beat Al Gore that he became passionate for politics. – READ MORE

