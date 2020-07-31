Mask Fatigue: Some Workers Claim Headaches, Shortness Of Breath And Anxiety

The mask mandate to keep Texans from spreading COVID-19 is coming with some side effects.

Some people who are forced to wear face masks all day in the workplace complain of headaches, shortness of breath and anxiety.

Whether the elastic is too tight or the cloth is too thick, there are a lot of reasons for mask fatigue that people who wear them for long periods are starting to experience.

Nearly three months of wearing a face mask everyday has taken a toll on the women who work at Southern Sisters Salon in McKinney.

Like a lot of workplaces in North Texas, masks are mandatory, but for some of those forced to wear them, they are miserable. – READ MORE

