LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Friday 7.31.20

The U.S. Economy Suffers Sharpest Downturn on Record – The U.S. economy shrank in the second quarter by the fastest rate since the government began keeping track of gross domestic product after World War II, as lockdowns aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic decimated economic activity and anti-police riots tore through many American cities.

Gross domestic product, or the value of all goods and services produced by the economy, contracted at a 32.9 percent seasonally adjusted annualized rate in the April through June three month period, according to the preliminary estimate from the Bureau of Economic Analysis published on Thursday. That marked the steepest drop on records stretching back to 1947 and compared with economists’ forecasts for a 35 percent decline in output. – READ MORE

Almost 30 Million in U.S. Didn’t Have Enough to Eat Last Week – Food insecurity for U.S. households last week reached its highest reported level since the Census Bureau started tracking the data in May, with almost 30 million Americans reporting that they’d not had enough to eat at some point in the seven days through July 21.

In the bureau’s weekly Household Pulse Survey, roughly 23.9 million of 249 million respondents indicated they had “sometimes not enough to eat” for the week ended July 21, while about 5.42 million indicated they had “often not enough to eat.” The survey, which began with the week ended May 5, was published Wednesday. – READ MORE

Anthony Fauci Floats Eye Protection and Masks for Every Flu Season Ever – Dr. Anthony “The Fraud” Fauci is now floating the idea face shields or goggles should be worn, and masks are a good idea during flu season.

“Dr. Anthony Fauci suggested Wednesday that Americans should consider wearing goggles or a face shield in order to prevent spreading or catching COVID-19,” reports the far-left ABC News. – READ MORE

States Have Spent Little of $150 Billion COVID Relief Fund – State and local governments have spent less than a quarter of the relief funds earmarked to help them fight the coronavirus, a recently released report from the Treasury Department indicates.

Funds from the $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund, created by Congress as part of the two-trillion-dollar CARES Act and meant to help defray public health costs, appear largely unused according to the Treasury Department’s inspector general. Some states have used less than 5 percent of the funds earmarked for them, including states like New Jersey and Connecticut, which bore the brunt of early coronavirus cases. – READ MORE

Ohio Health Officials Ban Hydroxychloroquine For Treating Virus. GOP Governor Steps In To Stop Ban. – On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) announced that the Ohio Board of Pharmacy had issued a ruling that prohibited the selling or dispensing of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine to treat COVID-19.

But on Thursday morning, Ohio GOP Gov. Mike DeWine publicly asked the Ohio Board of Pharmacy and the State Medical Board to “halt the new rule issued Thursday that bans the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment of COVID-19,” as WHIO reported. – READ MORE

The Science Supports the Use of Hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19, So Why Are Doctors Being Censored? – The ridiculous assault on hydroxychloroquine by the media and the political left just needs to end. The research on the drug, related specifically to SARS CoV-1, is over a decade old and was performed by our own National Institutes of Health (NIH). The fact that practicing physicians are being censored for advocating the use of the medication on an outpatient basis and prophylactically is patently insane.

The fact that Donald Trump Jr. had his Twitter account locked for sharing the video of licensed doctors making their case for its use is just nuts. For social media platforms that insist people follow the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO)., they must have missed this statement – READ MORE

Exposing the maskerade: The questions every American should be asking about indefinite mask mandates – The trope of “just shut up and wear a mask” is not science, ordered liberty, or constitutional governance. It’s what they do in North Korea. We need real debate on the effectiveness of masks, the type of masks, the situations in which they are worn, the duration of time, the benchmarks that need to be met to measure effectiveness, and the process for promulgating these rules. We are no longer 24 hours into an emergency. We are four months into this virus, and it’s time to function like the representative republic that we are. – READ MORE

UN Officials Cite Study That Finds Lockdowns, School Closures Killing More Kids Than COVID –UN officials have pointed to a study that reveals lockdowns and school closures are doing more harm to children than the coronavirus itself, with many more deaths expected to come from the reaction to the outbreak, rather than the pandemic itself.

In a presentation seeking extra funding for coronavirus efforts, UNICEF director Henrietta H Fore said Monday, “The repercussions of the pandemic are causing more harm to children than the disease itself.” – READ MORE

Mask Fatigue: Some Workers Claim Headaches, Shortness Of Breath And Anxiety – The mask mandate to keep Texans from spreading COVID-19 is coming with some side effects.

Some people who are forced to wear face masks all day in the workplace complain of headaches, shortness of breath and anxiety. – READ MORE

