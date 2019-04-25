Maryland Gov Hogan Is Teasing A 2020 Run

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is considering a 2020 run against President Donald Trump.

Hogan, a Republican, told reporters in March he would wait for the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report to make his final decision. The Department of Justice released the report on April 18.

“People have asked me to give this some serious thought, and I think I owe it to them to give it serious consideration,” Hogan said Tuesday.

Hogan criticized the president over Mueller’s findings and described Trump’s actions as “disturbing” while speaking at a political function in New Hampshire, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Hogan said the release of the report has fueled his potential run for the presidency.

Hogan continued his analysis of the Mueller report in a speech to more than 100 political and business leaders.

“There was some very disturbing stuff found in the report,” Hogan said. “Just because aides did not follow his orders — that’s the only reason why we don’t have obstruction of justice.”

Hogan is well-aware of the uphill battle that awaits him but plans to run a competitive campaign should he decide to join the race, Baltimore’s NBC affiliateWBAL-TV reported.

“I would not run just to be a spoiler for the president,” Hogan said. “I’m not going to launch a suicide mission.”

