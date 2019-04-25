Navy SEAL On Trial For Alleged War Crimes Faces Investigation For Suspected Additional Murder

A Navy SEAL on trial for allegedly committing war crimes in 2017 in Iraq is now also being investigated for an alleged murder in Afghanistan, according to a Wednesday report.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) is investigating Chief Special Warfare Operator Edward “Eddie” Gallagher, 39, over allegations that Gallagher shot a goat herder in Afghanistan in 2010, Task & Purpose reported Wednesday. The former SEAL’s defense attorney Timothy Parlatore recently complained that Navy officials leaked information about the sealed investigation to the press, according to T&P.

Gallagher was charged in November 2018 with premeditated murder and aggravated assault and is now awaiting trial. He allegedly stabbed a wounded Islamic State fighter in the neck after SEAL medics stabilized the fighter. Gallagher then texted a picture of himself posing with the corpse to his peers, prosecutors alleged in the probable cause case against Gallagher. Details of the alleged murder were revealed in a NCIS probe, according to T&P.

Members of Gallagher’s platoon reportedly told Navy investigators that he regularly boasted about killings he executed in and out of battle, T&P reported. Gallagher also bragged about getting away with a shooting in Afghanistan, according to platoon members’ testimonies.

Gallagher has pleaded not guilty and denies the charges brought against him.

The former SEAL’s legal team alleged on April 10 that Commodore Capt. Matthew Rosenbloom defied President Donald Trump’s order to move Gallagher to less restrictive confinement by placing “unnecessary and punitive restrictions” upon him. Trump’s order came 10 days before the accusations.

In honor of his past service to our Country, Navy Seal #EddieGallagher will soon be moved to less restrictive confinement while he awaits his day in court. Process should move quickly! @foxandfriends @RepRalphNorman — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 30, 2019

Gallagher became a SEAL in 2005. He received the Bronze Star twice for combat valor, first for bravery in Afghanistan and again for combat in Iraq in 2017, T&P previously reported.

The NCIS will not comment on the ongoing investigation, according to a spokesman.

A trial is scheduled to start May 28.

