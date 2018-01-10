Marvel Creator Stan Lee Says He’s The Victim Of A ‘Shakedown’ Over Sexual Abuse Accusations

Stan Lee, the 95-year-old co-creator of Spider-Man, the X-Men, and a host of other comics, says that he’s being targeted for a shakedown after he was accused by a nursing company he previously hired to look after him of sexually abusing nurses.

The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday that the nursing company employed to look after him stopped working with him after what the paper calls a “string of complaints” involving demands for oral sex and groping.

Lee’s lawyers informed the British tabloid that he has sent a cease and desist letter to the nursing company, accusing it of defaming Lee. “Mr. Lee will not be extorted or blackmailed, and will pay no money to anyone because he has done absolutely nothing wrong,” said attorney Tom Lallas, who called the accusations “false and despicable.”

“Instead, Mr. Lee has received demands to pay money and threats that if he does not do so, the accuser will go to the media,” said the attorney. “Mr Lee will not be extorted or blackmailed, and will pay no money to anyone because he has done absolutely nothing wrong.” – READ MORE

Comic book legend Stan Lee has been hit with several allegations of sexual assault and harassment by nurses caring for him at his Hollywood Hills home, DailyMail.com can reveal.

The Marvel creator, 95, is alleged to have repeatedly groped and harassed a string of young female nurses employed to care for him.

He is said to have asked for oral sex in the shower, walked around naked and wanted to be ‘pleasured’ in the bedroom.

The nursing company which employs the women and caters for celebrities and high end clients is now in a legal dispute with icon Lee, DailyMail.com has learned.

But as yet no police complaint has been made and no lawsuits filed.

A lawyer representing Lee told DailyMail.com that Lee ‘categorically denies’ the ‘false and despicable’ allegations and fully intends to clear his ‘stellar good name’ and suggested the allegations could be part of a shakedown.

Lee, 95, is the former president and chairman of Marvel and co-created Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, the X-Men, Hulk among many other beloved comic book heroes. – READ MORE

