Louis C.K. Animated Series Canceled Following Admission Of Sexual Misconduct

An animated series created by Louis C.K. has been canceled following his admission of sexual misconduct, according to The Hollywood Reporter Monday.

The network TBS announced that they have scrapped “The Cops” completely after production was put on hold two months ago following the 50-year-old actor’s confession to numerous allegations of sexual harassment by multiple woman. The 10-episode series was previously scheduled to launch this year.

The network was just the latest entertainment company to cut ties with the disgraced comedian. Universal and Illumination Animation announced shortly after his admission that he would not be reprising the voice role of his character Dog Max C.K. from the animated sequel “The Secret Life of Pets 2.” The comedian played the lead character in “The Secret Life of Pets” that came out in 2016. – READ MORE

Louis C.K. has released a statement admitting guilt and apologizing following accusations from multiple women of sexual misconduct — including claims he masturbated in front of them or while on the phone — that ran Thursday in the New York Times.

“These stories are true,” C.K. says in a statement sent by his rep Lewis Kay. “At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my d–k without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your d–k isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.”

C.K. continues, “I have been remorseful of my actions. And I’ve tried to learn from them. And run from them. Now I’m aware of the extent of the impact of my actions. I learned yesterday the extent to which I left these women who admired me feeling badly about themselves and cautious around other men who would never have put them in that position. I also took advantage of the fact that I was widely admired in my and their community, which disabled them from sharing their story and brought hardship to them when they tried because people who look up to me didn’t want to hear it. I didn’t think that I was doing any of that because my position allowed me not to think about it. There is nothing about this that I forgive myself for. And I have to reconcile it with who I am. Which is nothing compared to the task I left them with.”

