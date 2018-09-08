    True Pundit

    World

    Market shut down for putting googly eyes on fish to make them look ‘fresher,’ report says

    Posted on by
    Share:

    (Meredith) – Authorities in Kuwait reportedly shut down a seafood market for sticking plastic googly eyes on fish to make them appear fresher.

    BBC reported that a video of the bizarre display surfaced on WhatsApp last week. Images were later shared online by news outlet Al-Bayan.

    In one of the photos, a googly eye is seen slipping off the fish after a customer took it home and began cleaning it, according to the newspaper.

    The pictures went viral after economist Mohamed El Dahshan posted them to Twitter, citing AL-Bayan’s report.

    One person responded to his tweet, saying: “Never judge the freshness of fish by the googliness of their eyes.” – READ MORE

     

    Market shut down for putting googly eyes on fish to make them look ‘fresher,’ report says
    Market shut down for putting googly eyes on fish to make them look ‘fresher,’ report says

    A photo of fish with plastic googly eyes at a seafood market has gone viral.

    FOX5 Vegas | KVVU FOX5 Vegas | KVVU
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: