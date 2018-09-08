Market shut down for putting googly eyes on fish to make them look ‘fresher,’ report says

(Meredith) – Authorities in Kuwait reportedly shut down a seafood market for sticking plastic googly eyes on fish to make them appear fresher.

BBC reported that a video of the bizarre display surfaced on WhatsApp last week. Images were later shared online by news outlet Al-Bayan.

In one of the photos, a googly eye is seen slipping off the fish after a customer took it home and began cleaning it, according to the newspaper.

The pictures went viral after economist Mohamed El Dahshan posted them to Twitter, citing AL-Bayan’s report.

One person responded to his tweet, saying: “Never judge the freshness of fish by the googliness of their eyes.” – READ MORE