Bernstein: Congress should hold hearings on Trump’s fitness for office

Veteran journalist Carl Bernstein on Thursday called for Congress to hold hearings on President Trump‘s fitness for office.

“What we need here are, finally, I think, some hearings in which an executive session or open session, those around the president of the United States are questioned about the fitness of Trump to be the president of the United States,” Bernstein, a CNN political analyst, said on the network.

Bernstein justified his call by citing excerpts from former reporting partner Bob Woodward’s new book and an op-ed from an anonymous senior Trump administration official who argued that the president’s actions are “detrimental” to the health of the nation.

Both the book and the op-ed have painted a portrait of an administration that is increasingly at odds with the president’s impulses.

“What’s really going on here is that Woodward’s book, and the contents of what is in the anonymous piece in The New York Times is that those closest to the president of the United States are saying we must save the country from the president,” Berstein said. – READ MORE

Veteran journalist Carl Bernstein fired back after repeated attacks from President Trump, saying he stands by his July report about the 2016 Trump Tower meeting.

“I have spent my life as a journalist bringing the truth to light, through administrations of both parties,” Bernstein tweeted at Trump. “No taunt will diminish my commitment to that mission, which is the essential role of a free press. @CNN stands by its story, and I stand by my reporting.”

Bernstein response came after the president called him a “degenerate fool” who lives in the past and made up a fake story. – READ MORE