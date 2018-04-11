Mark Zuckerberg walls off his house but ignores users’ privacy, Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak says

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak ditched his Facebook account and excoriated Mark Zuckerberg on Monday, saying the CEO buys surrounding properties to ensure his own privacy while forsaking his users.

The comments, which came amid the worst privacy crisis Facebook has faced, added fuel to a growing boycott that threatens to undermine trust in the social media giant.

“Look at the privacy side of it, though,” Wozniak said in an interview Monday. “Mark Zuckerberg buys all the houses around his for privacy and buys extra lots in Hawaii around his for privacy. But oh, our privacy has not been respected and watched over.”

Wozniak contrasted Apple’s business model with Facebook’s, and said he’d rather pay for Facebook than compromise his personal data in the MSNBC interview. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1