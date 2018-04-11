Facebook, Cambridge Analytica Hit with Class Action Lawsuit Before Zuckerberg Testimony on Capitol Hill

A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Facebook And Cambridge Analytica On Tuesday, Just Hours Before Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg’s Appearance Before The Senate To Testify On The Company’s Mishandling Of User Data.

Seven people whose data had been taken by Cambridge Analytica—a political consulting data analytics firm that did work for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign before the election—filed the suit on behalf of any American and British Facebook users who were among the 87 million users affected by the data breach.

“Facebook has made billions of dollars selling advertisements targeted to its customers, and in this instance made millions selling advertisements to political campaigns that developed those very ads on the back of their customers’ own stolen personal information,” Richard Fields, one of the attorneys for the defendants, said in a statement. “That’s unacceptable, and they must be held accountable.” – READ MORE

