Mark Meadows Throws Down on Paul Ryan in Heated Immigration House Floor Exchange: ‘I’m Done’

House Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) lambasted House Speaker Paul Ryan in a heated exchange over immigration on Wednesday on the floor of the House of Representatives, captured partially on C-SPAN but in view of the whole House and onlookers from the gallery above.

🔥🔥 Mark Meadows and Paul Ryan are in a very heated discussion in the middle of the house floor. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 20, 2018

Meadows is furious. Just walked over to his members — the freedom caucus — and signaled that he was done. I’m not sure what they’re pissed about — ask @MEPFuller — but I would expect fireworks tomorrow. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 20, 2018

Now Meadows and Goodlatte are chatting. Meadows seems furious. He’s coming back to talk to Ryan with some people in tow — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 20, 2018

Meadows is furious right now at Ryan on the floor. Has said multiple times “I’m done.” — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) June 20, 2018

Meadows and Ryan both had their fingers in each other’s faces, and Meadows repeatedly reportedly shouted at Ryan that it “doesn’t matter anymore” and “I’m done.”- READ MORE

