True Pundit

Politics

Mark Meadows Throws Down on Paul Ryan in Heated Immigration House Floor Exchange: ‘I’m Done’

Posted on by
Share:

House Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) lambasted House Speaker Paul Ryan in a heated exchange over immigration on Wednesday on the floor of the House of Representatives, captured partially on C-SPAN but in view of the whole House and onlookers from the gallery above.

Meadows and Ryan both had their fingers in each other’s faces, and Meadows repeatedly reportedly shouted at Ryan that it “doesn’t matter anymore” and “I’m done.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Mark Meadows Throws Down on Paul Ryan in Heated Immigration House Floor Exchange: 'I'm Done' | Breitbart
Mark Meadows Throws Down on Paul Ryan in Heated Immigration House Floor Exchange: 'I'm Done' | Breitbart

House Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) lambasted House Speaker Paul Ryan in a heated exchange over immigration on Wednesday on the floor of the House of Representatives.

Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: