Politics
Mark Meadows Throws Down on Paul Ryan in Heated Immigration House Floor Exchange: ‘I’m Done’
House Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) lambasted House Speaker Paul Ryan in a heated exchange over immigration on Wednesday on the floor of the House of Representatives, captured partially on C-SPAN but in view of the whole House and onlookers from the gallery above.
🔥🔥
Mark Meadows and Paul Ryan are in a very heated discussion in the middle of the house floor.
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 20, 2018
Meadows is furious. Just walked over to his members — the freedom caucus — and signaled that he was done.
I’m not sure what they’re pissed about — ask @MEPFuller — but I would expect fireworks tomorrow.
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 20, 2018
Now Meadows and Goodlatte are chatting. Meadows seems furious. He’s coming back to talk to Ryan with some people in tow
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 20, 2018
Meadows is furious right now at Ryan on the floor. Has said multiple times “I’m done.”
— Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) June 20, 2018
Meadows and Ryan both had their fingers in each other’s faces, and Meadows repeatedly reportedly shouted at Ryan that it “doesn’t matter anymore” and “I’m done.”- READ MORE
