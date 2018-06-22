The Media Misrepresents Pope Francis On The Border Crisis

“Pope Francis Rebukes Trump Administration Over Family Separations,” headlinedPolitico. “Pope Francis Condemns Trump’s Family Separation Policy,” shouted Vox.

Of course, none of these outlets uttered so much as a peep when the Roman Pontiff compared eugenics abortion to Nazi crimes or affirmed the Church’s doctrine of marriage being between a man and a woman this week. They trot out the Pope only when it suits their purpose and then discard him the moment he takes them to task for their sins.

Speaking with Reuters, Pope Francis said he agrees with the U.S. Bishops conference condemning the separation of families while reiterating that those policies pre-dated Trump. He also said he could not give his full opinion on the matter since he is far removed from the situation.

“Not to wash my hands,” he said, “but because I don’t know the situation there very well.”

“During the Obama years I celebrated Mass in Ciudad Juárez while on the other side of the border 50 bishops concelebrated and in the stadium there were many people,” Pope Francis continued. “The problem already existed there. It’s not just an issue with Trump but goes back to prior governments.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1