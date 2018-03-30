Mark Levin: We’re Watching The ‘Pornification Of The Media’ (VIDEO)

In an interview with fellow Fox News host Sean Hannity Tuesday night, Mark Levin criticized the media for obsessing over the alleged affair between President Donald Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels while ignoring other important stories.

“[W]e know that lies were told to a federal judge at the FISA court to get a warrant to spy on an American citizen and then for a year they got three extensions. The media do not care about that,” said Levin. “So what do the media care about? The pornification of the media.”

Levin specifically slammed the “60 Minutes” interview between Daniels and CNN anchor Anderson Cooper. – READ MORE

