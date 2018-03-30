Entertainment Politics
Jim Carrey Paints Gruesome Death Of Trump Sons
On Tuesday, troubled Hollywood actor and comedian Jim Carrey posted a painting to social media depicting the two eldest Trump sons, Don Jr. and Eric, being gruesomely murdered by an elephant.
In the painting, Don Jr. has a bloody elephant tusk rammed through his stomach and Eric, a bloody tusk through the heart. The men are shown with their hunting rifles, seemingly a slight at the sons’ big-game hunting hobby. Carrey, for good measure, added a #TeamElephant caption to the post.
#teamelephant pic.twitter.com/L8sATd4FaK
— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 28, 2018
This is not the first time Carrey has gone after members of Team Trump. Earlier this month, the actor painted Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who’s only the third female to ever serve as White House Press Secretary, with a caption calling her faith into question. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
On Tuesday, troubled Hollywood actor and comedian Jim Carrey posted a painting to social media depicting the two eldest Trump sons, Don Jr. and Eric, being gruesomely murdered by an elephant.