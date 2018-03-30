Jim Carrey Paints Gruesome Death Of Trump Sons

On Tuesday, troubled Hollywood actor and comedian Jim Carrey posted a painting to social media depicting the two eldest Trump sons, Don Jr. and Eric, being gruesomely murdered by an elephant.

In the painting, Don Jr. has a bloody elephant tusk rammed through his stomach and Eric, a bloody tusk through the heart. The men are shown with their hunting rifles, seemingly a slight at the sons’ big-game hunting hobby. Carrey, for good measure, added a #TeamElephant caption to the post.

This is not the first time Carrey has gone after members of Team Trump. Earlier this month, the actor painted Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who’s only the third female to ever serve as White House Press Secretary, with a caption calling her faith into question. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1