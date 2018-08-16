Mark Levin Slams The Media: ‘You’re Not Defending Anything!’ (VIDEO)

On his nationally syndicated radio show Tuesday, Conservative Review co-founder and Fox News host Mark Levin blasted news anchors’ attempts to paint themselves as defenders of the First Amendment just because they are part of the press. “You’re not defending anything,” he declared.

Levin slammed the media for giving unending airtime to critics of President Donald Trump and then wondering why the American people heckle their correspondents.

“So, in other words,” Levin said. “They give her the air time, the way they gave Comey the air time, and this Michael Wolff the air time, and the kook professor from Yale the air time… they give them all air time. The lawyer to Stormy Daniels, Stormy Dan, give them all tons and tons of air time, and then they pull back and they say, ‘Why are people attacking us? You’re attacking us. You’re attacking freedom of the press.'”- READ MORE

Conservative radio talk show host Mark Levin had some strong words for the media during his appearance on Hannity.

Levin began by saying that “a lot has been said” about President Donald Trump‘s hostile rhetoric towards the press, specifically when he calls them the “enemy of the people,” telling Sean Hannity that he has a “different take.”

“Why do the press hate the American people?” Levin asked. “65 million people, give or take, voted for Donald Trump for president of the United States… various press outlets, reporters, hosts or their guests called millions and millions of Americans ‘Nazis,’ ‘racists,’ ‘deranged,’ ‘cultists,’ ‘deplorable,’ and even worse. How do the press in this country justify calling tens of millions of people such outrageous names?”

“The D.C. press corp today is the least professional press corp in my lifetime,” Levin continued. “They think their job is to make it impossible for the president to function, to sabotage him and to advance the cause of the rogue prosecutor by the name of Mueller.” – READ MORE